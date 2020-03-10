|
Gloria McCluskey
Pensacola - Gloria J. McCluskey, 88, passed away to join her husband, Patrick, the morning of May 7, 2020. Gloria is survived by sons, Ron Harper (Lonnie), Butch Harper (Nancy), Mark Harper, daughter, Dawn Brazwell (Joey), six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one sister, Elsie Cumming, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. Gloria was born and lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa before joining the U.S. Air Force where she loved serving her country. She then became the second woman to become a certified Operator as a wastewater lab technician. She moved on to sales in the gifts and china department at Gayfers, Town & Country Plaza until her retirement in 1993. She and her husband, Pat, enjoyed traveling both in the United States and abroad.
Services will be held Thursday, May 12 at Warrington Presbyterian Church. Visitation and viewing will begin at 10:30 AM followed by funeral services at 12:30 PM. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Warrington Presbyterian Church are Gloria's wish. Eastern Gate Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020