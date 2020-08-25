Glorida F. Nowak Middlebrooks
Greenwood, SC - Gloria Frances Nowak Middlebrooks, 91, resident of Greenwood, widow of Billie Ray Middlebrooks, passed away, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home.
Born in Pensacola, FL January 12, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Edward Nowak, Jr. and Dora Eleanor Streeter Nowak. She was a 1950 Florida State University where she earned her Bachelor Degree in Teaching and Education. While at FSU she was active in the FSU Flying Circus. Mrs. Middlebrooks was a school teacher for 7 years in Escambia County, FL before moving to Ninety Six Schools where she was a teacher and cheerleading coach. She retired from Ninety Six Schools after 22 years of teaching. She was a former member of the 4-H Club and Girl Scouts where she later become a scout leader of both clubs and also a den mother in Boy Scout. She was also a Veteran of the United States Airforce.
Mrs. Middlebrooks was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church.
Surviving are two stepsons, Billy Ray Middlebrooks, II and James Gary Middlebrooks; grandson, Billy Ray Middlebrooks, III and one great-granddaughter, Jolie Ray Middlebrooks.
Services will be held at 10AM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Mike Mashburn officiating.
Burial will follow in Gonzalez United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ninety Six First Baptist Church, 205 Church Street, N Ninety Six, SC 29666 or to the charity of one's choice
.