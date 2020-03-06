Services
Rose Lawn Funeral Home
2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
(850) 932-9192
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Lawn Funeral Home
2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Rose Lawn Funeral Home
2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
Gordon Carl Schafer

Gordon Carl Schafer Obituary
Gordon Carl Schafer

Gulf Breeze - Gordon Carl Schafer, age 69, of Gulf Breeze, was called home March 02, 2020. He was born in Englewood, NJ on January 22, 1951 to the late Carl William and Noreen Heafield Schafer. Gordon graduated from Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, NJ and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. He was passionate about Rock & Roll music and played Bass Guitar professionally. Gordon was an avid music and baseball memorabilia collector.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving partner of 29 years, Sue Hoffman; brother, Craig (Betty Lu) Schafer of Middletown, DE; niece, Christina Schafer; and a host of extended family, friends, and band mates.

Visitation will be from 10:00am until the memorial service begins at 11:00am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Rose Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563. In lieu of flowers Gordon's family requests donations in his name to the at kidney.org/donate.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
