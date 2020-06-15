Gordon Carl Schafer
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Carl Schafer

Gulf Breeze, FL - Gordon Carl Schafer, age 69, of Gulf Breeze, was called home March 02, 2020. He was born in Englewood, NJ on January 22, 1951 to the late Carl William and Noreen Heafield Schafer. Gordon graduated from Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, NJ and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. He was passionate about Rock & Roll music and played Bass Guitar professionally. Gordon was an avid music and baseball memorabilia collector.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving partner of 29 years, Sue Hoffman; brother, Craig (Betty Lu) Schafer of Middletown, DE; niece, Christina Schafer; and a host of extended family, friends, and band mates.

Visitation will be from 10:00am until the memorial service begins at 11:00am on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rose Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563. In lieu of flowers Gordon's family requests donations in his name to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org/donate.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lawn Funeral Home
2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
(850) 932-9192
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved