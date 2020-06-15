Gordon Carl Schafer
Gulf Breeze, FL - Gordon Carl Schafer, age 69, of Gulf Breeze, was called home March 02, 2020. He was born in Englewood, NJ on January 22, 1951 to the late Carl William and Noreen Heafield Schafer. Gordon graduated from Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, NJ and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. He was passionate about Rock & Roll music and played Bass Guitar professionally. Gordon was an avid music and baseball memorabilia collector.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving partner of 29 years, Sue Hoffman; brother, Craig (Betty Lu) Schafer of Middletown, DE; niece, Christina Schafer; and a host of extended family, friends, and band mates.
Visitation will be from 10:00am until the memorial service begins at 11:00am on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rose Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563. In lieu of flowers Gordon's family requests donations in his name to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org/donate.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 28, 2020.