Grace Falkenberry Sparks Renfroe
Century/Pace - Grace Falkenberry Sparks Renfroe, 91, of Century, FL, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:30a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home Pace Chapel, (4777 W. Spencerfield Rd., Pace, FL.), with Pastor Mike Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Philadelphia Baptist Church, Peterman, AL.
Visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., prior to the services.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019