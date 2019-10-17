Services
Lewis Funeral Home
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL 32571
(850) 995-5702
Grace Falkenberry Sparks Renfroe


1928 - 2019
Grace Falkenberry Sparks Renfroe Obituary
Grace Falkenberry Sparks Renfroe

Century/Pace - Grace Falkenberry Sparks Renfroe, 91, of Century, FL, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Her memorial service will be held at 11:30a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home Pace Chapel, (4777 W. Spencerfield Rd., Pace, FL.), with Pastor Mike Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Philadelphia Baptist Church, Peterman, AL.

Visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., prior to the services.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
