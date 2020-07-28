1/1
Grace Lorraine Thomason Sanders
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Lorraine Thomason Sanders

Pensacola - Grace Lorraine Thomason Sanders went to be with Jesus on July 26,2O2O. Grace was born to Joseph "Ed" Thomason and Evelyn A. Myers on August 17, 1928 in Camden, Arkansas.

Grace is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Charles R Sanders; daughter, Rebecca "Beccie" Wiggins; father, Joseph Thomason; mother, Evelyn Thomason Doyle; step-father, Pat Doyle; brother, Joe Thomason; son-in-law, Lamar Danielson; brothers-in-law, Booty Lassiter (Maymee), Bruce Lawson (Rachel), and Babe Dabbs (Mildred).

Grace AKA "Mom, Meemaw, Mawmaw" is survived by her daughter, Micah Sanders Danielson, son-in-law, Roy Wiggins; grandchildren, Billy Danielson (Tammy), Jennifer Danielson Dykes (Ray), David Wiggins (Nicole), Katie Wiggins Wernette (Andy), Richie Wiggins (Lea), and Sandi Danielson McCabe (Mike); 15 great-grandchildren; her "furbaby" Chuckie; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Grace graduated from Stuttgart High School and had a "God-given talent" for fine arts, even as a young girl. After graduating high school Grace went to the Memphis Academy of Arts and her talents continued to grow and be refined. After meeting the love of her life, Charles, she set aside her studies in the arts and dedicated her life to supporting her husband, while continuing to do artwork in her free time. They later had two daughters, Beccie and Micah, and she committed her life to being the best mother and wife a person could be. As her daughters married and had children, her world and love grew even greater. She was often heard saying what a mystery it was that one could love their children and as those children had children and those children had children, the love didn't get filtered or diluted, but it remained as strong for the new generations as it was for her own daughters. Later in life, her love of Jesus grew and began to flow over into the lives of her family and others. ln the last 8 years, she became a vessel for the love of Christ, and then in the last two years, she demonstrated a love for her Savior, her family, and for any person she met, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, brokenness, or status in life. She would ask for a hug and kiss from any and everyone and would tell the person she loved him or her. Her greatest desire was that Jesus be glorified and that each family member or person she encountered would go away knowing they had been touched by the love of Christ. A huge thanks goes to Dr. Charles Knight for years of excellent care and going above and beyond in his care for Mom !

Funeral service to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Faith Chapel North, with family officiating. lnterment will follow in Gonzalez United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m. prior to services.

Family asked in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved