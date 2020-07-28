Grace Lorraine Thomason Sanders
Pensacola - Grace Lorraine Thomason Sanders went to be with Jesus on July 26,2O2O. Grace was born to Joseph "Ed" Thomason and Evelyn A. Myers on August 17, 1928 in Camden, Arkansas.
Grace is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Charles R Sanders; daughter, Rebecca "Beccie" Wiggins; father, Joseph Thomason; mother, Evelyn Thomason Doyle; step-father, Pat Doyle; brother, Joe Thomason; son-in-law, Lamar Danielson; brothers-in-law, Booty Lassiter (Maymee), Bruce Lawson (Rachel), and Babe Dabbs (Mildred).
Grace AKA "Mom, Meemaw, Mawmaw" is survived by her daughter, Micah Sanders Danielson, son-in-law, Roy Wiggins; grandchildren, Billy Danielson (Tammy), Jennifer Danielson Dykes (Ray), David Wiggins (Nicole), Katie Wiggins Wernette (Andy), Richie Wiggins (Lea), and Sandi Danielson McCabe (Mike); 15 great-grandchildren; her "furbaby" Chuckie; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Grace graduated from Stuttgart High School and had a "God-given talent" for fine arts, even as a young girl. After graduating high school Grace went to the Memphis Academy of Arts and her talents continued to grow and be refined. After meeting the love of her life, Charles, she set aside her studies in the arts and dedicated her life to supporting her husband, while continuing to do artwork in her free time. They later had two daughters, Beccie and Micah, and she committed her life to being the best mother and wife a person could be. As her daughters married and had children, her world and love grew even greater. She was often heard saying what a mystery it was that one could love their children and as those children had children and those children had children, the love didn't get filtered or diluted, but it remained as strong for the new generations as it was for her own daughters. Later in life, her love of Jesus grew and began to flow over into the lives of her family and others. ln the last 8 years, she became a vessel for the love of Christ, and then in the last two years, she demonstrated a love for her Savior, her family, and for any person she met, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, brokenness, or status in life. She would ask for a hug and kiss from any and everyone and would tell the person she loved him or her. Her greatest desire was that Jesus be glorified and that each family member or person she encountered would go away knowing they had been touched by the love of Christ. A huge thanks goes to Dr. Charles Knight for years of excellent care and going above and beyond in his care for Mom !
Funeral service to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Faith Chapel North, with family officiating. lnterment will follow in Gonzalez United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m. prior to services.
Family asked in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen.
