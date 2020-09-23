1/1
Grace Myral Barclay Battle
Grace Myral Barclay Battle

Pensacola - Grace Myral Barclay Battle, age 86, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Pensacola.

She was born in Greenville, Florida. Grace is survived by loving daughters: Lynne Battle Snee (Chad) and Paige Battle (Ira Pollack; Grandchildren: Katelyn Snee, Charlotte Snee, Flora Pollack, Margaret Snee and Owen Pollack; and her brother: Cleveland Davis Barclay and sisters: JoAnn Byington, Frances Arnold, and Wanda Byington.

She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Henry Hall Battle, and her infant son, Brett Hall Battle.

After graduating from Greenville High School, Grace attended Florida State University where she earned a degree in business education. She spent her entire Career in education, teaching high school classes in Nashville, Georgia, and Greenville, Florida, and title 1 classes at Brentwood Elementary School in Pensacola, Florida. Even in retirement, she continued to substitute teach- helping students at Neighborhood Network centers earn their GED.

Grace loved taking trips with her husband (particularly when they would go on cruises), visiting family around the country, talking with friends, and watching FSU football games.

Those who knew her appreciated her optimistic outlook, joyful disposition, and ready laughter.

Loving wife, inspiring mother, fun-loving grandma, caring sister, and wonderful friend. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

The family asks that remembrances by made to Emerald Coast Hospice or your local hospice organization.

Funeral service celebrating her life was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Evergreen cemetery in Greenville, Florida.

Beggs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements 850-973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting their website at www.beggsfuneral.com.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
