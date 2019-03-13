Services
Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - Pensacola
124 W. GREGORY ST.
Pensacola, FL 32502
(850) 432-6534
Gregory Riegler
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - Pensacola
124 W. GREGORY ST.
Pensacola, FL 32502
Gregory Paul Riegler


Gregory Paul Riegler Obituary
Gregory Paul Riegler

Gulf Breeze - Gregory Paul Riegler (BIGRIEG to friends and family) passed away Saturday, March 9th, 2019. BIGRIEG was born on November 28th, 1954 in Valley Forge, PA, but had resided in Gulf Breeze since 1982.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents Ferdinand and Mazetta Riegler and sister, Pamela Riegler. Greg is survived by his wife Betty Riegler; son Gregory F Riegler; step children Dangela (Randy) Bryant; Jennifer (David) Ratliff; and Joey (Angela) Wright, a sister Barbara (Charlie) Copley; 2 brothers Russell (Carrie) Riegler; and Doug (Daria) Riegler. Greg is also survived by his 6 grandchildren: Joshua Bryant, Everett Ratliff, McKenzie and Mitchell Brozenske, Layla and Coleman Wright.

Greg retired from Noble Drilling as a Rig manager after thirty-five years of service in 2011. Working for Noble Drilling gave Greg the opportunity to travel the world. Greg was a longtime member of Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church.

BigRieg was a good and loyal friend to his "poker buddies" and will be missed by all.

BigRieg's Celebration of Life services will be held from 11AM to 1 PM on Friday, March 15th, at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home.

In lieu of flower, memorials can be made to Ferris Hill Baptist Church Building Fund via mail (6848 Chaffin Street Milton, FL 32570) or FHBC website: https://ferrishill.org

Private Family burial will be held at a later date.

To send Condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com

WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
