HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Gregory Lazzaro
Gregory William Lazzaro


1950 - 2019
Gregory William Lazzaro Obituary
Gregory William Lazzaro

Pensacola - Gregory William Lazzaro, age 69, of Pensacola, was called home September 17, 2019. He was born May 04, 1950 in Maierato, Italy to the late Giuseppe and Maria Lazzaro. Greg was raised in Pittsburgh, PA until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served 22 years before retiring in Pensacola, FL with his family. He achieved a Masters Degree in Public Administration.

Greg enjoyed woodworking, small appliance/engine repair, reading and most of all spending time with his family. He was known for his love of life and his generosity to all who crossed his path.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Maria Lucia "Mary-Lu" (Thaxton Langford), Gregory Anthony Joseph (fiancé, Kelly Wulzer); as well as his brothers Anthony Joseph (Patricia) of Cranberry, PA and Francesco Antonio (Jennifer) of Brewton, AL.

A Memorial Service and Private Cremation were held on a previous date. Donations in Greg's memory may be made to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. His family offers their gratitude for the support and generosity of friends and family during this difficult time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
