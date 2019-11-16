|
Gwendolyn Creel Herrin
Gwendolyn Creel Herrin passed away on November 14, 2019 at the age of 98. Born in Laurel, Mississippi on October 2, 1921, moved to Pensacola at an early age, graduated from Pensacola High School and received an associate degree from Florida State University for Women in Tallahassee, Florida.
She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas E. Herrin, Jr., in 1941 before Tom entered World War II. Together they built a life and lived happily in Pensacola, FL. At the time of Tom's death in 2001, they had been married for 60 years.
Gwen had a passion for living. She lived a rich life filled with diverse adventures and travels. Gwen always had a gusto for living while maintaining a love for family, friends and people. As a talented artist, she specialized in water colors painting landscape, beach and abstract scenes. Gwen was skilled at cards games, especially bridge. She taunted her opponents by declaring "Oh well. Unlucky at cards, lucky at love". Gwen had an unlimited love for all animals as demonstrated by her 17 cats and 2 dogs she owned at one time. For years from her home's back door she called in "her raccoons" and fed them to "show them off" to her friends and guests. In her younger years, she participated with Tom Sports Car Club of America. Together they drove an MG Midget winning rallies in their regional circuits. Gwen was a champion in Gymkhana competitions (time/speed events over a memorized course). If you criticized her driving, she would declare "I am a damn good driver. Better than you and have a trophy to prove it". For years, Gwen was a member and officer in the Camelia Garden Club; she judged in numerous flower shows. In her 80's, Gwen became the Hospitality Chairperson at the Pensacola Yacht Club. In that role she coordinated numerous activities, including fashion shows, to raise funds for special improvement projects at the club. For years, there were very few Friday nights that she was not at the Yacht Club greeting members and guests as they entered and socialized. She never met a stranger and made everyone feel welcome.
Gwen will always be remembered for her charismatic charm and personality, her sharp, witty sense of humor and her love of life. She was truly a Renaissance Woman.
Gwen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Weldon Holcombe, her grandson and his wife Thomas and Kristi Holcombe. She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Vi McKeown, Thelma Briedenbach, Bessie Bostick, her son Michael and her husband Tom.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel (3351 Scenic Highway 90 East, Pensacola, FL 32503) followed by funeral services at 3:00 p.m. Graveside Services and interment will be at Bayview Memorial Park. Following the services, here will be a Celebration of Life at the Pensacola Yacht Club from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Gwen requested memorial donations be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or the Humane Society of Pensacola (5 N. Q Street, Pensacola, FL 32502; phone 850-432-4250).
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019