Pensacola - Gwendolyn (Gwen) Yvonne Lawing Kent, 88, passed away peacefully in Pensacola on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1931 in Oak Grove, FL to Manley Von D. Lawing and Mary E. (Mimms) Lawing. She graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia in 1949 but talked fondly of the many schools she attended as she traveled the country with her father during his time in the Navy. She married Donald H. Kent in 1951 at Little Flower Catholic Church in Pensacola, FL. Gwen was an active member in Little Flower and St. Michael's churches in Pensacola. She loved to sing, dance, go to the movies, and spend time with her many grandchildren. She was known by all for her boundless love, timeless friendship, and dedication to her family.



Gwen is survived by her children, Theresa (David) Green, Woodstock, GA, their children, Adam and Simon; Thomas Kent (Sue), Pace, FL, their son, Jason; Paul Kent (Linda), Pensacola, FL, their children, Sarah and Ryan; Michele (Eddie) Gibbs, Gulf Breeze, FL, their children, Andrew, Joshua and Timothy; Kellie (Artie) Gless, Pensacola, FL, her children, Michael, Patrick and Thomas Roane.



Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Little Flower Catholic Church with Msgr. Michael Reed celebrant. Interment will follow in Barrancas National Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at Faith Chapel South from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. You are welcome to join the family at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday for recitation of the Rosary, led by Father John Licari.



A special thanks to Lisa Liebe, Gwen's caregiver, for her excellent, loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alpha Center, Inc., 6004 Pernella Road, Pensacola, FL, 32504.



