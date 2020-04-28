|
Gwendolyn R. Rhodes
Milton - Gwendolyn Revelia Rhodes was born the 1st child of Rutherford H. Rouser and Mamie L. Rouser on August 31, 1949 in Jackson MS. Gwen departed this life on April 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.
Gwen accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in her life at a young age at Sweet Home Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. She sung in the choir and was very active in the church. She attended school at Christ Missionary & Industrial School (CMI) and continued her education at Tougaloo College, Tougaloo MS.
In 1977, Gwen moved to Fort Walton Beach, FL where she played the piano for Greater Peace Baptist Church. For many years, she played the piano and sang with the gospel group "The Spiritual Travelers", while travelling throughout the U.S. lifting up the name of Jesus.
In 1979, Gwen was joined in holy matrimony to the late Rev. Esic Rhodes Jr in Fort Walton Beach FL. In 1986, she began attending Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where she was one of the musicians. With a smile and a ready willingness, she also assisted with James Street Church and other local churches with their music departments. All that knew Gwen, knew she loved to sing.
For many years, Gwen worked in the Senior Citizens community helping the elderly. Until the date of her departure, she was employed with the Northwest Florida Area Agency on Aging, as an Elder Abuse Community Resource Specialist for almost 20 years. Gwen met no stranger; everyone knew her name and her smile. She could help you with any situation that would come her way with love and tenderness.
Gwen was part of several outreach volunteer programs including but not limited to Meals on Wheels and Elder Abuse Prevention. She was instrumental in reorganizing the Martin Luther King Weekend Celebration in Milton FL, to include organizing the MLK Parade. Along with her late husband Rev. Esic Rhodes Jr, she was instrumental in erecting the MLK monument in Milton FL. In 1993, God positioned Sis. Gwendolyn Rhodes and Sis. Annette McKinley to plant a seed to provide educational support and resources to the community and county of Santa Rosa. This is known as the Alpha Fellowship Club.
Gwen was preceded in death by: her parents, Rutherford H and Mamie L. Rouser "Mama Dear"; brother, Hezron Rouser; husband, Rev. Esic Rhodes Jr.; and daughter, Rhonda Rhodes. She leaves, in this life: her children; Tara (Randal) Landers of Oxford, GA, Reshay (Jaanai) Childress of Woodbridge VA, Lynn Millard of Atlanta GA, Julian Rhodes of Willow Spring, NC, Charla Rhodes of Jacksonville, FL, Butch Thomas of FWB, FL, Kevin (Wanda) Rhodes, of Millington, TN, and Corona (Nathaniel) Barrow, of Chester, VA. She also leaves eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grands; sister, Ann (Roy) Treadwell; four other siblings, Louise (Vincent) Allen, Kenny J Burton (Felicia), Michael Burton, and Roy Burton; sisters-in-law, Mary Clark and Gladys Ballesteros; brothers-in-law, Rev. John (Elizabeth) Rhodes Sr. and Kenneth (Della) Rhodes Sr.; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, 6539 Trammel Drive.
Graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Milton Keyser Cemetery. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines.
