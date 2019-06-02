|
|
Gwendolyn Waters
Pensacola - Mrs. Gwendolyn Waters, age 84, of Pensacola passed away peacefully on Friday May 31, 2019. She was born in Bermuda, AL and a graduate of Repton High School. Mrs. Waters was a member of Plainview Baptist Church in Pensacola, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents Em. E. and Henry B. Ryland; husband George C. Waters; two sons Timothy G. Waters and Donald L. Water; her twin sister Jacqueolyn Morgan; sister Joyce Reid and two brothers Henry Ryland and Barry Ryland.
Mrs. Waters is survived by two sons Charles Waters of Burr Ridge, Illinois and Steven Waters of Pensacola, FL; sister Gayle Ryland Frid of Pensacola, FL; sister-in-law Helen Baggett of Vestavia Hills, AL and grandchildren Nicole (Rick) Scruggs of Miami, FL, Christina Waters of Pensacola, FL, Andrew Waters, Matthew Waters and Dawn (Trey) Allen all of Foley, AL.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM at Johnson Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11AM with the Rev. Bill Flannigan officiating. Interment will be at Ramah Cemetery in Burnt Corn with Johnson Funeral Home directing. Visit our online registry at www.johnsonfh.org
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 2, 2019