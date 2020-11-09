1/1
Hafdis Bocchino
Hafdis Bocchino

Pensacola - Hafdis Rognvaldsdottir Bocchino passed peacefully in Pensacola, Florida on November 7, 2020 with her family by her side at the age of 79.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rognvaldur Sveinsson and Margret Johansdottir, sister Gudlaug Rognvaldsdottir, brother Kristin Rognvaldsson, and brother-in-law Charles Bocchino.

She is survived by her husband, Frank J Bocchino, daughter Peggy (David) Casesa, grandchildren Jordan and Camerin, sister Johanna Rognvaldsdottir, sister-in-law Mary Bocchino, brother-in-law John Bocchino and sister-in-law Jenifer Bocchino, extended family- Anna Lisa McKay and children: Hanna, Alexandra, Elisa, Kaya, and Rebecca and their families, and many nephews and nieces.

She was born in Siglufjordur, Iceland on October 13, 1941. She went to a homemaker school in Laugarvatn, Iceland after completing high school. She later moved to Reykjavik, Iceland where she met her husband, who was in the US Navy, in his Judo class. They married on October 16, 1971. She moved to the United States in November 1974. She supported her husband by taking care of their home and raising their daughter.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was known as being a kind and patient person that never had a bad word for anyone. She will be missed by many.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 PM.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
