Hannah A AdamsPensacola - Hannah A. Adams passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. Present in her final moments were her husband John R. Adams and son Wesley C. Weber. Hannah was born on March 22, 1947, in Houston, Texas, the third daughter of Edward and Ella Pearson. Following graduation from high school, she attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, Colorado, where she met and married her first husband Neil Weber. Following graduation she accompanied him to Idaho, where he spent a tour of duty in the USAF. Upon his release from active duty, they moved south to Baton Rouge, where they resided until the mid 1980s. Their next and final move was to Pensacola, where they established Innerarity Hardware.Hannah's warm smile, enthusiasm, and engaging personality soon caught the attention of the locals in an area of the Panhandle that was beginning to grow. When local business leaders decided it was time to establish Perdido Key Rotary, they told her that they couldn't imagine doing it without her. This led to her becoming a founder and past president. Her hard work in fundraising efforts led to the establishment of an annual award. That award is now the Hannah Adams Award, presented to the most active volunteer each year.When they first moved here, Hannah and Neil joined the Grand Lagoon Yacht Club, which was just a few blocks away on the Intercoastal. This gave them a place to launch their small fishing boat. Although not active members, this became a significant move in the future. After Neal passed away in August, 2006, it was there that she met John Adams, whose wife Barbara had recently passed away in August, 2007. Prior to this time she had known him only casually, as a customer at the hardware store. She now became much more involved in club activities. Hannah and John's wedding in November, 2010 was a major event in GLYC history. She went on to hold several Flag offices, culminating in 2013 when she became the 3rd female Commodore in club history.Hannah also became a member of the Pirates of Lost Treasure, the Key's own homegrown Mardi Gras Society. Mardi Gras is viewed (among other ways) as the way we along the Gulf Coast get through the doldrums from the holidays to spring. Pensacola has many active crews. The PLT not only "parties hearty" however. It vigorously raises funds for its own charity, Secret Santa, which brightens Christmas for many local children each year.Hannah is survived by her husband John Robert Adams, his son John Michael; her son Wesley Weber with wife Tracy, granddaughters Alie and Amber, grandson Derek, and four grandchildren; sisters Betsy Pearson (Fred) Griffin of Houston, Texas, and Agnes Pearson (Steven) Reading of Ann Arbor, Michigan.Services will be held at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 N. New Warrington Rd., July 20, 2020, with visitation 10-11am, Celebration of Life 11am, and Reception 11:30-1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), or any similar organization of your choice supporting Parkinson research.