Harold Clifford "Cliff/Cliffy" Goodwin
Harold Clifford "Cliff/Cliffy" Goodwin

11/21/1964 - 09/14/2020, God gave him to us for 55 years.

Our dearest brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and co-worker gained his angel wings and is rejoicing in heaven.He was a lifelong resident of Pensacola, Florida and truly loved life. His generous smile and heart will never be forgotten.

Harold is preceded in death by his father, Harold E. Goodwin, mother, Rosalind Louise Rose Lee. He is survived by his sisters Mary McDuffie (Ray) of Texas, Susan Martin of Tampa, brother Eugene David Goodwin (Tonia) of Pensacola along with numerous nephews & nieces whom he absolutely adored as his own, and his cousins, uncles and aunts who loved him dearly.

A "Celebration of Life Service" will be Sat. 9/26 at 2 p.m. located at Central Chapel Worship Center, 405 Beverly Pkwy, Pensacola. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Chapel Church.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
