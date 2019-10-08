|
|
Dr. Harold D. (Hal) Harden
Pensacola - Dr. Harold D. (Hal) Harden Ed.D passed away October 6, 2019.
Dr. Harden was born January 27, 1929 in River Junction (now Chattahoochee), Florida to Harvey Jackson and Necie Murry Harden. He lived the early part of his life in Chattahoochee and attended the local schools through the tenth grade. For his eleventh and twelfth grade, he attended and was graduated from Young Harris College Academy in 1946. After his graduation, he returned home and worked locally until August 1948 when he chose to enlist in the United States Air Force. He served in the Air Force until his retirement in 1969 as a Senior Master Sergeant. He served during the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War. His statewide service included stations in Texas, Florida, Massachusetts and Nebraska. He saw overseas service in Greenland, the Philippines, and Guam. His duty necessitated travel also to Taiwan, Okinawa, Japan.
During his service he received numerous awards and service decorations which included the Air Force Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. While stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base he met the lady who became his bride and companion, Dorothy Faye Daugette, for more than 65 wonderful years and the mother of his two children, Harold Gregory (Greg) of Tallahassee and Cheryl Rene' of Pensacola.
Dr. Harden began and continued his post-secondary education while on active duty, studying as he was being moved from station to station. After completing the first three years and studying at Florida State University, the University of the Philippines, and American International College, he completed his undergraduate education and was graduated from The University of Nebraska at Omaha. He had prepared and pursued a second career; a decision that led to his accepting a position at then Pensacola Junior College. He earned a Master's Degree in History from the University of West Florida and subsequently accepted at position at UWF as Admissions Officer. He earned his doctorate in Higher Education from Florida State University. He served at UWF for 26 years as Admissions Officer, Director of Community College Relations, Director of Admissions, and as an Assistant Professor in the College of Education. While in Administration, he was selected as Executive of the Year, and while in teaching, he received the Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching/Advising Award in the College of Education. After retiring from UWF, Dr. Harden pursued a new interest in woodworking and constructed birdhouses that were shown and sold at craft shows throughout the southeast.
Dr. Harden was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Jackson and Necie Murry Harden and his sister Mary Lou Harden Gilchrist. He is survived by his children, Harold Gregory (Diane) of Tallahassee and Cheryl Rene' of Pensacola; grandchildren Lauren Gascoigne (Matt), Molly Rene' (Dan) Risen and Jon Harrison Bruno; great grandchildren Hazel Faye Gascoigne and Juliette Lanelle Gascoigne; and a special niece, Mary Villar of Gonzalez, Louisiana.
Funeral Service will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South with a visitation one hour prior. Private interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019