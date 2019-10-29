|
|
Harold Daw Jarman
Holt - Harold Jarman, 89, of Holt, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Harold Daw Jarman was the youngest child of Obadiah Jarman and Elizabeth Proctor Jarman. Born January 5, 1930, in Pensacola, Florida.
For the past 58 years he was an over the road truck driver, owner/operator running from the east to west coast. He was a wonderful husband and Father. He always put his family first.
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, 6 sisters and 2 brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Leonard Jarman; daughter, Tammy McKinnon; son, Harold Dennis Jarman; and 7 grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel. Burial will follow services in Whitmire Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019