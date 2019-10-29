Services
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Harold Daw Jarman


1930 - 2019
Harold Daw Jarman Obituary
Harold Daw Jarman

Holt - Harold Jarman, 89, of Holt, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Harold Daw Jarman was the youngest child of Obadiah Jarman and Elizabeth Proctor Jarman. Born January 5, 1930, in Pensacola, Florida.

For the past 58 years he was an over the road truck driver, owner/operator running from the east to west coast. He was a wonderful husband and Father. He always put his family first.

He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, 6 sisters and 2 brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Leonard Jarman; daughter, Tammy McKinnon; son, Harold Dennis Jarman; and 7 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel. Burial will follow services in Whitmire Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
