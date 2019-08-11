Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bayside Baptist Church
33677 US Hwy 98
Lillian, AL
Harold Dean Davis


1929 - 2019
Harold Dean Davis Obituary
Harold Dean Davis

Lillian, AL - Harold Dean Davis, 90, of Lillian, Al, passed away on July 27, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida.

Harold was born to Robert Davis and June Burkhalter Davis on March 12, 1929 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Before retiring from the Coast Guard as a CW04 in April 1979, Hal enjoyed seeing the many wonderful places on Earth.

Hal was preceded in death his parents- Robert Davis and June Burkhalter Davis, brother- Ken Davis, sister- Betty Davis Graves, and brother-in-law- Bill Graves.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years- Betty Rayborn Davis of Lillian, Al; son- Steve Davis (Kathy) of Mobile, Al; daughter- Cindy Erdman (C.F.) of Mobile, Al; grandson- Matthew Erdman of Mobile, Al; granddaughter- Lauren Erdman of Denver, Co; along with two step-grandchildren and a sister-in-law.

A memorial service for Hal will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 AM, and will be held at Bayside Baptist Church (33677 US Hwy 98, Lillian, Al 36549) with Pastor Tom Harris officiating.

In lieu of flower, please donate to the building fund of Bayside Baptist Church or to a local animal shelter.

Trahan Family Funeral Home will be overseeing the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
