|
|
Harold Douglas Evans
Gulf Breeze, FL - Harold Evans, 75, of Gulf Breeze, Florida went to a place free of pain March 23, 2020.
Harold was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend /"buddy" to many.
Harold was born in Pensacola, Florida and raised in Tennessee and Alabama only to return to Pensacola where he would meet his wife, Sandra, in church. He was happy to celebrate 55 years of marriage with his "Sanra" in December 2019.
Harold made his passion of business and developing people his career as the Senior Vice President of Operations with McCarty Holman Food Company where he worked his way up from bagging groceries and eventually managing Jitney Jungle and Warehouse grocery stores to becoming the innovator and creator of Sack & Save Foods. He would eventually inspire and motivate many who worked in 143 Jitney Jungle and Sack & Save Food stores throughout the southeast as the Senior Vice President. He loved motivating people to strive to be the best they could possibly be and taught them to always have a positive attitude.
Harold was never without a story to share, some were inspirational or motivational but all were usually funny. He enjoyed riding his Harley and taking trips and epic journeys with his "biker buddies" across the country. Most Sunday afternoons you would find him at a NASCAR race creating more great stories with his "racing buddies" or watching the races from home. There was no bigger fan of the sport and he could be counted on to commentate the race before the commentators would say the same words.
Harold's love for his family was epic. There were no hurdles he wouldn't climb in order to make them happy and let them know his love. Until the very end of his battle with pulmonary fibrosis, his positive attitude and humor comforted all who were lucky enough to be with him. When everyone was concerned on how to comfort him, he was the one comforting others.
He was preceded in death by his son Greg Evans.
Left to remember him and share their many stories are his wife Sandra Evans, Gulf Breeze, FL , daughter Jennifer Olsem and her husband Timothy, Santa Rosa Beach, FL, sister Claudia Williams , Fortson, GA, nephew Garrett Williams currently serving our country overseas, and granddaughter Evan "Tinker" Olsem, Santa Rosa Beach, FL
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation in his honor to and Research. He always had a special place in his heart for the little ones.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020