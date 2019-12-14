|
Harold J. Rich
Pensacola - Harold John Rich, went home to his Lord and Savior, December 13, 2019. Born in Glens Falls, New York on March 18, 1928 to Harold J. Rich, Sr. and Cora P. (Constant) Rich. He lived in Whitehall, New York with seven brothers until enlisting in the Navy at age 16. After four years of service in the U. S. Navy he settled in Pensacola, Florida where he met the love of his life, Lottie Lee (Audrey) Mabire Rhodes. They were married for 57 years, 16 of which he tenderly cared for her during her illness with Alzheimer's. They had five loving children.
Harold worked for 28 years at NAS Pensacola Commissary Meat Department where he was supervisor of 5 stores. Retiring at age 52 he loved traveling, gardening, real estate and doing for others. He was an active member of East Brent Baptist Church for 56 years serving in the Sunday School Department and the Building Committee.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie and daughter, Ada Louise McLellan (Bill Fade).
He is survived by daughters, Carolyn R. Walker (David) and Linda R. Watts (Michael); sons, Leonard Rhodes (Pat) and Wayne Rhodes (Deb); 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Rich of Whitehall, NY.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at East Brent Baptist Church, 4801 N. Davis Hwy. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Brother Dale Patterson officiating. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.
He was a resident of Azalea Trace Retirement Community for ten years. Special thank you to the nursing staff and administrators for the loving care and patience especially these last four years with dementia.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation/Research, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Hwy., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019