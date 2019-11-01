|
Harold Kent Brock
Pensacola, FL - On Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 78, Harold "Kent" Brock, loving husband and caring father, went to be with the Lord.
Kent was born on November 9, 1940 in Pensacola, FL to Geddie Carl Brock and Willie Maude Cannon-Brock.
He was a graduate of Pensacola High School and a reputable business owner of Brock Electric Company for 18 years after working for Peak McMorris Electric for over 20 years. Kent was a 46-year-member of Escambia Masonic Lodge 15, Valley of Pensacola Scottish Rite Temple, and Hadji Shrine. Kent was Baptist by faith.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Elwood Brock; sister, Beverly Overstreet, and stepdaughter, Leighann Frick.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ann Brock; his children, Cyndi Brock, Kimberlee McBride (Mark), and Kent Brock, Jr. (Tina); stepdaughter, Amy Sowell; brother, Michael Brock (Pat); grandchildren, Barry Drew (Jessica), Amanda Wade (Donnie), Megan Giannotti (David), Lauren Graves (Josh), Shandy Hoogerhyde (John), Brittnee Brock, Samantha Brock, Mackenzee McBride, Quinnlin McConnell, and Doron McConnell; as well as great-grandchildren, Easton, Havanah, Eloise, Paisley, and Jaxson.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm with the Funeral Services at 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Harper Morris Memorial Chapel, with David Van Zandt officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florida DeMolay, P.O. Box 130205,
Tampa, FL 33681-0205.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019