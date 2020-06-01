Harold Nathan Parsons, Sr.Pensacola - Senior Chief Harold (Hal) Nathan Parsons Sr., U.S. Navy (Ret.), of Pensacola, FL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior June 1, 2020. He was born in Highland Park, Michigan on June 10, 1935.Hal is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ann Parsons; his wife of 36 years, Kathy Parsons; son in law, Joe Oreskovich; stepsons, Eddie Brennan and Johnny Brennan and great grandson, Tristin Anderson. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Lillian Haslem; 6 children, Debbie Oreskovich, Hal Parsons Jr., Carrie (Lonnie) Keller, Debbie Brennan, Mike (Jordy) Brennan , Dave (Cathy) Brennan; 12 grandchildren, Niki, Kyle, Sammie, Jessie, Christopher, Jayme, Corey, Joshfer, Jegs, Dexter, Lexter and Daniel; 7 great grandchildren; Daughter In Law, Cathleen Brennan and very special friend Kathryn Childers-Ward.Hal served in the U.S. Navy for 21 years. He served on the USS Josephus Daniels during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Navy, Hal enjoyed antiquing and being outdoors. He was a beloved father and poppy to his family. Hal was a kind loving man with a big heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Funeral services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 with visitation at 10:00 am and services at 11:00 am at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 5627 N. Davis Hwy., Pensacola, Florida 32503 with Steve Whiting officiating. Burial will follow service at Barrancas National Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road, Pensacola, Florida 32508.