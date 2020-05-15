|
Harold P. "Rick" Powell
Pensacola - Harold P. "Rick" Powell passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Pensacola. He served his country proudly in the United States Army where he received a Purple Heart. Rick retired from the Florida Highway Patrol after 27 years of service. Rick was an avid fisherman, where he particularly enjoyed fly fishing. He was a loving husband, father and friend, who will surely be missed.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Margaret Powell, and brother, Mark Powell.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda Powell; children, Jo Lynn Powell and Ryan Powell (Rhonda); grandchildren, Patrick T. Watson, Jamie L. Turner, Harley L. Skinner, Taylor M. Powell and Connor R. Powell; four great grandchildren; and brother, Danny Powell (Mary).
A private burial will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery, onboard NAS Pensacola, FL.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020