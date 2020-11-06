Harold Pridgen
Pensacola - Harold Pridgen, 89, of Cantonment, FL passed to his heavenly life on Sunday, October 18, 2020 after living a full earthly life. He was born on May 19, 1931 in Leakesville, Alabama to Benjamin and Edna (Hicks) Pridgen. Harold was a resident of Pensacola for 65 plus years.
Harold lived his last few years handicap with walking, eyesight, and heart issues, but still was able to travel some to see his family and enjoy many fellowship gatherings. Harold provided a lot of good to his community being an Engineer, Real Estate broker and developer for many homes and businesses.
He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Sheila and Sherry; son, Wade; sister, Virginia; 8 grandchildren, Rubin III, Crystal, Aaron, Joni, Tina, Tiffany, Terri and Tabitha; 16 great grandchildren, Rubin IV, Clayton, Natalie, Abigail, Xander, Clark, Ryan, Audrey, Addy, Lorena, Jaden, Alyssa, Kaya, Tyler, Mason and Reagan.
The family is planning a social distancing service (mask and hand sanitizer will be provided) at Trahan Family Funeral Home located at 60 Industrial Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32503 on November 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. and a second Memorial Service on May 19, 2021 for family and friends that can attend later hopefully when the Pandemic is over. There will be updates to this plan published on Harold's face book page https://www.facebook.com/harold.pridgen.5