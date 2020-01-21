|
Dr. Harold Samuel Sinrod
Dr. Harold Samuel Sinrod passed away at 90 years old on January 17th, 2020 with his beloved wife of 39 years, Allison, by his side.
Dr. Sinrod, or "Doc" as he was affectionately known, was born in 1929 and raised in Washington, D.C. In 1947, he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School alongside classmates actor John Astin and tycoon Warren Buffet. Not unlike his peers, Harold would go on to lead a very rich life — rich in happiness, rich in adventure, and above all else, rich in love.
After receiving his degree from Georgetown University Dental School, Doc served in the U.S. Army Dental Corps from 1954 to 1957, interning at Walter Reed Army Hospital — an experience that would ultimately catapult him into what he often described as one of the most exciting times of his life. Harold proudly served as a Captain and Chief of the Dental Service and Oral Surgery in Munich. He made lifelong friends and developed a deep, unwavering love for Europe, and over the years, he cultivated that same love in the imagination of his children.
Upon returning to civilian life, Doc continued practicing dentistry in the DC area until 1990 when he and his family relocated to Pensacola, Florida. A true Renaissance man, Doc was not simply a dentist, but also an inventor, published author, and accomplished photographer. After 59 years of practice, Doc retired from dentistry in 2013. Though he derived great joy from his work in helping patients, he was at his happiest in the company of family and friends.
For those who knew him, Doc was something of a titan — larger than life — and his absence will be felt profoundly. He was a man of character, honesty, and fierce loyalty best remembered for his easy charm and caring heart. For his family, the way he lived was the highest example of integrity and fidelity. Harold was rich, indeed.
Dr. Sinrod is survived by his wife Allison and children Lisa Sinrod Brey (Mark), Eric Sinrod (Carin), Keith Sinrod (Linda), Lyle Sinrod Walter (Peter), Holland Williams (Reed), Smith Diano (Harris), and Margaret Leigh Sinrod Bar (Fabien), along with 10 much cherished grandchildren (and one on the way).
Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday morning January 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Brewton First United Methodist Church with Dr. Henry Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery Brewton, Alabama with WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME OF BREWTON, ALABAMA DIRECTING
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020