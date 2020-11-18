1/1
Harold Willis Brown
1939 - 2020
Harold Willis Brown

Pensacola, FL - Harold Willis Brown, 81, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Harold was born on July 12, 1939 to the late WJC and Geneva Brown. He was raised in Fitzgerald, GA and attended North Georgia College. He was a proud Army veteran. His career spanned many years in the insurance industry beginning with the General Adjustment Bureau, Travelers Insurance Co., and ended as an agent with Nationwide Insurance. He was a long time member of the Lions Club International and he served as president of the Sight Clinic for one year.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Peggy Kilcrease Brown of Pensacola, FL; daughters, Tracy Murphy (Scott) of Gulf Breeze, FL, Erica Barron (Matthew) of Hoschton, GA and Jill Bostick (Brian) of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Brooke Evans (Cody), Amanda Murphy, Sophie, Camille and Wade Barron and one great grandchild, Rhett Evans.

Private family services will be held at Bayview Memorial Park, due to covid-19 concerns. The Rev. Scott Veroneau will officiate.





Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
