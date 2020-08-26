Harriet Tilyou Bettes Jones Weant



Gulf Breeze - Harriet Tilyou Bettes Jones Weant 90, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, passed away on August 25, 2020. Harriet was born the youngest child of Arthur and Laura Jones in Orlando, Florida. She grew up there and graduated from Orlando High School.



Harriet attended the University of Alabama, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She transferred to the University of Florida, where she completed her degree in Special Education in 1952.



Harriet earned her Master's degree in Special Education, focusing on education for the deaf, at Columbia University in 1955. She interned as a speech therapist at the Lexington School for the Deaf in New York City.



Harriet worked as a speech therapist at the Jacksonville Speech School (later called the Carol Gonzales Speech School) and then at the Junior League Speech School in Atlanta.



It was in Atlanta that she met her future husband, Donald Weant. They were married in 1957. They lived in Asheville and then in Charlotte, where their son Howard and daughter Laura were born. The family later lived in Louisville, Jacksonville, Atlanta, and Birmingham.



Harriet and Donald retired to Gulf Breeze in 1989. They traveled extensively. For many years Harriet was a volunteer at Gulf Breeze Hospital. She was a member of Gulf Breeze Friends and Gulf Breeze Woman's Club. Harriet and Donald were devoted members of Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church.



Harriet is predeceased by Donald, her husband of 60 years; brothers Maj. John R. Jones (Barbara); and Arthur Bettes Jones (Joanne). Survivors include her son, Howard (Jenny); daughter, Laura; and two grandchildren, Meili and Joy. Harriet was a delight to know and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29th, at 4:00 PM in the sanctuary of Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church. We will observe Covid-19 protocols, including screening, masks, and social distancing. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery at a later date.



The family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice and her longtime caregiver Linda McCowan for the excellent care that Harriet received.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church or Friends of the Gulf Breeze Public Library. Trahan Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.









