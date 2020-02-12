Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
parking lot of Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campus
103 W. Winthrop Avenue
Pensacola, FL
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Barrancas National Cemetery
onboard Pensacola Naval Air Station
Pensacola, FL
More Obituaries for Harry Calloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry "Glenn" Calloway


1942 - 2020
Harry "Glenn" Calloway Obituary
Harry "Glenn" Calloway

Pace - Harry Glenn Calloway, 77, of Pace, Florida, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Glenn was born March 30, 1942, the son of the late Horace and Ariel Varner Calloway. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 23 years of service. He was a wonderful husband, father, Papa, and Great-Papa. His family was his first priority and joy.

He is predeceased by his sister, Sara Scott; brother, Richard Calloway; and nephew, Brian Kemp.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; two sons, Scott (Candy) and Shawn (Cathy); daughter, Shannon; grandsons, Justin (Julie), Jonathan (friend Holly), Jacob, Hayden and Josh; granddaughters, Taylor and Alli; and his great- grandkids, Jaycee and Jarrett. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his sisters, Sue (Keith) Kemp of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Karen McCarter of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; his brother, Jerry (Gloria) Calloway of Greenville, South Carolina; brother-in-law, Jim Scott of Spartanburg, South Carolina; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Pace Chapel.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Barrancas National Cemetery, onboard Pensacola Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida.

Please meet the family at 9:30 a.m., in the parking lot of Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campus (103 W. Winthrop Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32507). We will leave the church parking lot promptly at 9:50 a.m., to travel to the base together.

Lewis Funeral Home of Pace has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
