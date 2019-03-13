|
|
Harry Carl Fenton
Pace - Harry Carl Fenton, 82, of Pace, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Harry was born, one of six children, and raised in Norfolk, Virginia. He was born August 21, 1936, to the late George and Edna (Styrom) Fenton. Harry was an Air Force Veteran and retired from the government.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Miner; and his brothers, George Fenton, Raymond Fenton, Jerry Fenton and Stuart Fenton.
Harry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Salter Fenton; his wonderful children, Kenneth (Brenda) Williams, Tammy (Richard) Cervantes, Melanie (Douglas) Whitman, Cheryl (Jeff) Allen, and Vikki Phillips; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Kaye Salter.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace, Florida. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., prior to the services.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019