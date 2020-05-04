Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Leavenworth National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry McCluey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry H. McCluey Iii


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry H. McCluey Iii Obituary
Harry H. McCluey, III

Pensacola - Harry H McCluey Ill passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital Hospice Center Pensacola, FL on April 30, 2020. Harry was born April 22, 1949 in Pittsburg, KS, growing up in the Seattle Washington area. He served his country during the Vietnam Campaign as PFC Rifleman with the 1st Squad, 1 Bravo Company, 1st Rifle Platoon, 1st Battalion, 26th Marine Regiment,1St Marine Division. Harry was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for Valor.

After leaving the Military, Harry returned to Kansas to pursue a 32-year career in Law Enforcement. Harry worked 2 years for the Caney Kansas Police Department, retiring from law enforcement with 30 years at the Johnson County Sheriff's office. During his time with the Sheriff's, Office Harry spent 7 years with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force.

Harry enjoyed life and was loved by his family. He will be deeply missed by all of us.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bonnie McCluey. Survivors include his wife Marilyn of 34 years, two daughters and 5 grandchildren. Cara Perez (Royce White II, Annie Perez, Lilly Williams) Ben and Natasha Russell (Jaxon Russell, Baylee Russell).

Private burial services will be held for family and closest of friends at a later date with interment at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.

End of Watch: April 30th, 2020

Memorial contributions can be made to the or .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family-Funeral & Cremation
Download Now