Harry H. McCluey, III
Pensacola - Harry H McCluey Ill passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital Hospice Center Pensacola, FL on April 30, 2020. Harry was born April 22, 1949 in Pittsburg, KS, growing up in the Seattle Washington area. He served his country during the Vietnam Campaign as PFC Rifleman with the 1st Squad, 1 Bravo Company, 1st Rifle Platoon, 1st Battalion, 26th Marine Regiment,1St Marine Division. Harry was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for Valor.
After leaving the Military, Harry returned to Kansas to pursue a 32-year career in Law Enforcement. Harry worked 2 years for the Caney Kansas Police Department, retiring from law enforcement with 30 years at the Johnson County Sheriff's office. During his time with the Sheriff's, Office Harry spent 7 years with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force.
Harry enjoyed life and was loved by his family. He will be deeply missed by all of us.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bonnie McCluey. Survivors include his wife Marilyn of 34 years, two daughters and 5 grandchildren. Cara Perez (Royce White II, Annie Perez, Lilly Williams) Ben and Natasha Russell (Jaxon Russell, Baylee Russell).
Private burial services will be held for family and closest of friends at a later date with interment at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.
End of Watch: April 30th, 2020
Memorial contributions can be made to the or .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020