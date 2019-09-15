Services
Harry Hughes Jr.


1948 - 2019
Harry Hughes Jr. Obituary
Harry Hughes, Jr.

Centralia - Harry Hughes, Jr., 71, of Centralia passed away at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was a great husband, loving father, and Papa Bear to his family. Harry is survived by his loving wife and best friend for 30 years, Cindy, their amazing children, Jason, Courtney, and Mallory, and three dearly loved grandchildren. ROLL TIDE! Arrangements are under the direction of Mills & Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater, WA.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
