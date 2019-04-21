|
Harry King, Jr.
Gulf Shores, - "O come Angel Band, come and around me stand."
Harry Aubrey King, Jr died unexpectedly April 17, 2019 at the age of 37.
Harry was born in Pensacola, Florida and lived on Pensacola Beach his first 11 years and then relocated to Gulf Shores, Alabama. Harry graduated from Bayside Academy (2000), from Troy University, and from Coastal Alabama Culinary School. He was employed at Kiva Dunes Resort Restaurant.
Survivors include parents Harry and Anita King, sister Katy King Elliott (Rod), niece Kayla Shay Rose and Kayla's father, Paul Rose. Harry is also survived by his extended family of many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial services will be Monday at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrew by the Sea Church (17263 Fort Morgan Road, Gulf Shores) with visitation from 12:30-1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for St. Andrew by the Sea Church or a .
