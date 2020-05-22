|
|
Harry T. Carroll, Jr.
Harry T. Carroll Jr. age 80 passed away peacefully at a local nursing home after a brief illness. He was born March 27, 1940 in Mount Vernon, NY to Harry T. Carroll, Sr. and Marion Minder Carroll. He was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his brother Donald W. Carroll of Pensacola and his niece Dione Carroll of Aiken, SC.
The Carroll family moved to Pensacola in 1947 and Harry attended local schools and graduated from Pensacola High School in 1958. After graduation Harry served in the Air Force Reserves in Mobile, AL, where he was called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Harry started a banking career in 1959 at Florida National Bank in Brent. He later worked at Commercial National Bank as Vice- President of Personnel. After a long banking career he was a Regional Sales Manager for Young's Drug Products, where he traveled all over the Southeast. In 1987 Harry was instrumental in the opening of the franchise Drug Emporium in Mobile AL.
Harry was a real people person who made friends very easily and called them his "great buddies". He was quite a sportsman who excelled in golf and later in life became a saltwater fishing guide for a number of years. Being a true sportsman Harry was a tremendous baseball fan and attended a number of World Series and saw many Masters Golf Tournaments.
Harry will always be remembered by his close friends, Jack Behr, Byron Cook, George Bryan, Woody Soderlind who took many a road trip to Dayton, Atlanta and Sebring over the years.
Tommy Griffin, Lonnie Gilmore, Bill Ferris and Ashley Pace were way more that just friends, they were close from childhood to lasting business relationships.
One of his friends said it was like having Mark Twain in modern times. He always had many stories to tell of his adventures. He was always ready to do anything with and for his many friends. Harry faced many challenges but always had the best attitude and outlook on life.
Harry will be greatly missed by his many friends and neighbors in East Hill where he rode his electric scooter to Bayview Park to give treats to all the dogs. He was predeceased by his best friend and faithful companion, his Jack Russell Terrier, Jack.
A special thanks to the caring staff at Arcadia Health and Rehab Center. Also thanks to John, Erica and most importantly to Dana at Regency Hospice. Harry would want to say most of all thanks to his most caring friends Vivian and Clint Maxwell who did so much for him in his last days.
As per Harry's request there will be no services but a celebration of his life sometime in the near future.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020