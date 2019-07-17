Services
For more information about
Harry Thompson
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Harry Wright Thompson Iii Obituary
Harry Wright Thompson, III

Pensacola - Harry Wright Thompson, III of Pensacola, FL passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday July 7, 2019.

Born on January 18, 1957 he was a 5th generation Pensacolian. Wright attended O.J. Semmes Elementary and Pensacola School of Liberal Arts where he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed a variety of occupations and leisure activities throughout his life's journey. What he enjoyed most was spending time with people. He enjoyed people from all lifestyles and would converse with anyone that crossed his path. Wright was gentle and kind with an enormous heart. He will be remembered for his hilarious choice of words, dramatic expression and tireless story telling.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Wright "Tommy" Thompson, Jr. and Harriet Giffney Gomila Thompson, his wife, Dalene Shapiro Thompson and his loving companion for many years Diane McDuffee.

Survivors include his beloved sister, Adelene Thompson Lovelace (Billy); his nieces, Elise Lovelace Kirchenfeld (Chips) of Pensacola, Giffney Lovelace Nagel (Geoff) of Atlanta; nephew William Yancy Lovelace, III (Brooke) of Nashville, great nieces and nephews and many beloved cousins.

Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, with a celebration of life Memorial Service immediately following the visitation at 3:00 p.m. at Harper Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 17, 2019
