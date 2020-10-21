Hayden K. HurdPensacola - Hayden K. Hurd passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 20 years old in his hometown of Pensacola, FL.Hayden was a good kid. He loved his family and friends and was always very protective of his older sister who he looked up to every single day. He had a great sense of humor, liked his room to be organized, was an avid reader of books, loved Christmas with his family, enjoyed playing most sports, and was filled with passion and a thirst for adventure. He made friends everywhere he went, and you always knew when Hayden entered a room, which would immediately put a smile on everyone's face. His wild adventures included his daring jump into the alligator pit at Gulf Breeze Zoo in front of all his classmates from Pace High School, and he was proud to be able to spell Lamborghini really fast, and for reading the entire biography of Slash from cover to cover. The latest book he finished was Ernest Hemingway's The Old Man and the Sea which includes the themes resistance to defeat, pride, and friendship which are all attributes that Hayden held close to his heart. While Hayden struggled to find his way in life, it tragically ended far too soon. Although he was only in our lives for 20 years, his memory will live on and he will never be forgotten. We miss him dearly but can still hear his laugh and see his charming smile, and have comfort knowing he is in a better place and finally at peace. We love you Hayden.He is survived by his parents, Lindy Smith Hurd and Fredrick Hurd III; sister, Madeline Hurd; grandparents, Carol and Wesley Wiggins and Carole and Fredrick Hurd Jr.; along with his extended family of Woody Wolden, brother Jake, sister Sophia, and a host of other family members and friends.Visitation will be held 5-7pm Friday, October 23, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will be held 10:00am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL, with Pastor Robert Quiring officiating. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Teen Challenge of Pensacola in honor of Hayden Hurd.