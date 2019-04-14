Hazel Campbell Shiell



Pensacola, FLA. - Hazel Campbell Shiell passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on March 29, 2019 after a long battle with bronchiectasis. Hazel was born on Sept. 7, 1929, in Lakeland, Fla. Her family has ties to Escambia County that date back to 1819.



Hazel considered herself a lifelong student of life and art. She graduated from Florida State University in 1951 with a bachelor of science degree in Education (Mathematics) and taught math. In 1967, she earned a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from Rollins College. During a career dedicated to education, she spent 30 years in Florida public schools as a teacher and guidance counselor.



An award-winning artist, Hazel began painting in 1974. After retiring in 1991 from the Escambia County school system, she pursued art studies at Pensacola State College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from the University of West Florida in 1999.



Her artwork reflected life on Pensacola Bay and her love of North Carolina. She especially loved painting scenes featuring children and used her talent to support local charitable activities.



Hazel is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert Granville Shiell; her parents Edward Marvin and Marjorie Fern Smith Campbell; and a brother, Edward Marvin "Jim" Campbell Jr. She is survived by two children, John (Eileen) Holloway of Ocala, Fla., and Marjorie Holloway of Sarasota, Fla., stepdaughter Linda (Dave) Dunwoody of Pensacola, and stepson Robert J. Shiell of Pensacola, as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



The family extends its deepest appreciation to Cindy Adams, a devoted family friend who stood by Hazel's side throughout her illness, and friend Diane Goeller, who has provided great support. The family also wishes to thank Charla Johansen of Primary Care House Calls.



Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until the Service begins at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola. Inurnment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary