Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
(850) 479-9223
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hazel Sadie Holland Bridwell


1926 - 2019
Hazel Sadie Holland Bridwell Obituary
Hazel Sadie Holland Bridwell

Pensacola - Hazel Sadie Holland Bridwell, 92, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on July 12, 2019.

She was born in Altha, FL on November 27, 1926 to James W. and Clara B. (Calhoun) Sapp.

Beloved wife of the late Claud Bridwell; loving mother of eight children; Chester and Trish Holland; Dallas and Beverly Holland; Judith and Arthur Jarman; Eston Holland; Artice Holland (deceased); Nathan Holland; Melvin Holland; Kenneth and Terri Holland. She cherished 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Hazel enjoyed working in the school lunch room for 21 years before her retirement. If she wasn't serving in the lunch room, she was cooking in her own kitchen for everyone who entered through her doors.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Eastern Gate Funeral Home with interment following at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

EASTERN GATE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 14, 2019
