Helen Arnold White
Wesley Chapel, FL - Helen Arnold White, 90, died peacefully on 8/17/2020. She was born in Mobile, AL, the daughter of John Albert and Anna Mueller Arnold.
Helen graduated from Tate High School. She graduated from FSU and performed in the FSU Flying High Circus. Helen married Charles W. White in 1955. They resided in Gonzalez, FL, Huntsville, AL and Panama City, FL. They retired to Lillian, AL and later Helen resided in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Dumas (Tom), Marilyn Johnson (Scott), Kay Curry (Tim); granddaughter, Kristine Johnson; brothers, MJ, Bill and Jimmy Arnold; sister-niece Sharon Steelreath and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be on Saturday 8/22 at 11:30 am with visitation 1-hour prior. Burial will follow at Lathram Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice - Gulfside Healthcare Services at 2061 Collier Parkway Land O' Lakes, FL 34639 or your favorite charity
. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in change of arrangements.