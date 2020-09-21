Helen B. NassPensacola - Helen B. NassPensacola - Helen Nass, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and nurse joined her husband in heaven on September 17, 2020 after a lengthy battle with heart disease. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. William "Bill" Nass, parents Margaret and Patrick Hogan, and brothers, Michael and Daniel Hogan. Helen was born in the Bronx, New York on May 7, 1935 and attended nursing school, where she met Bill, who was completing his medical school training. They lived in New York while Bill completed his internship and she then joined him as they traveled to France where Bill was stationed in the Air Force. Helen returned with Bill in 1959 to Pensacola where she worked for over 35 years alongside him in his medical office in Warrington. They were a team serving the community of Warrington with care and compassion.Helen loved talking about her Yankee roots and the shock of moving from New York City to Pensacola. She quickly took to her new southern home on a bayou in Warrington and could and would talk to anyone. Helen never met a stranger! She was a devoted mother and spent many an hour shuttling their three children to their various interests and activities. She enjoyed her time as Queen of Krewe of Lafitte, growing orchids, and traveling with the love of her life, Bill. One of Helen's favorite pastimes was watching our Blue Angels fly over her house. Her most cherished job though was being grandma to her two grandchildren and then granny to her three great-grands.Helen leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jennifer (Bob) Self, Bridgette (Rob) Harris and William H. Nass, Jr.; grandchildren, Kaylyn (Lucas) Sparrow and Andrew Self; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Emery, and Cooper Sparrow and her dear sister, Patricia Labanowski; nephew, Stanley Labanowski, and niece and godchild Debra Labanowski.The family would like to thank the staff of Summer Vista where Helen resided for the last months of her life, Emerald Coast Hospice, especially Sharen McGaugh, and Home Helpers, especially Shirley Bentley, who was there with mom when we could not because of COVID 19.The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24th from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. The mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her church, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with interment at Barrancas National Cemetery at 11:00 am Please be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing to keep all safe and healthy.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society 2200 W De Soto St., Pensacola, FL 32505, Salvation Army for disaster services 1501 North Q St. Pensacola, FL 32505 or the Pensacola Humane Society 5 North Q St. Pensacola, FL 32505.