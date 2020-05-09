|
Helen Brown Galloway
Pensacola - HELEN BROWN GALLOWAY
On May 6, 2020 at 4.00 pm we lost our beautiful mother to the disease of Dementia. We are comforted and humbled by the outpouring of concern and condolences we have received through the last few years as our mother battled this disease. It is with a mixture of great sadness and pride that we tell you about her beautiful life.
Helen Leona Turner was born at home March 23, 1940 to Walter Mack Turner and Helen Faye Graham Turner in Atlanta, Ohio. Helen was number 9 of 11 children. She had magical memories of her young childhood growing up in a large family, walking barefoot along the creek, picking berries and sitting on the front porch with her grandfather. He would let the girls pin curl his hair and then he would give them all a penny. It was lovely, until it wasn't. Helen's father died when she was 10. Helen married William Ralph Reed at a young age. He joined the Marines and off they were to Camp LeJeune, NC where they met new friends, had parties on the beach, danced and played pool. She had two children, Patrick & Christina. The marriage did not last and Helen moved with the children back to Ohio. One day a knock on the door came and it was one of the Marines that they met on the beach in Camp LeJeune. John Brown.
Helen and John moved to Pensacola, FL in 1962. John was a Photographer instructor at NAS Pensacola with multiple tours to Vietnam. Helen worked for the NAS Photo Lab and Lori Studios retouching photos. At this point Helen was involved with raising two children and was a member of the Pensacola Ikebana Society. Helen had a beautiful eye and could produce the most beautiful floral arrangements. John retired in 1965 and the family moved to Cordova Park. Helen and John opened John Brown's Antiques in 1969. It was a very exciting time in Pensacola and there were many grass-root projects taking off. Helen was very active in the revitalization of Seville Square, specifically the Dorr House. Helen was the Hostess to many events at the Dorr House, organizing and consulting on decorating and catering events. Helen was also heavily involved in the Pensacola Historical Society & Pensacola Camellia Society. Prior to Pensacola Museum of Art, Helen and John hosted community art receptions for local, regional & international artists at The Victorias. Some of you may also remember the roaring parties in Cordova Park. In the 1980s John Brown's and The Victorias closed and Helen began Helen Brown Ltd., appraising personal property for the USN, DEA and private residences. Her appraisal services were a bridge to the estate liquidation business, now known as Brown Galloway & Associates. Helen worked very hard building her two businesses and was a highly respected & compassionate business women.
Helen was a beautiful woman in her appearance and soul, although she did not necessarily think so. She had the gift of style. Her passions were her clothing, her home and all things beautiful. She loved fabric and she spent a great deal of time in fabric stores and reupholstered often. She loved art and collected all mediums.
Mother never lost her sweet and soft Ohio soul. She was a generous, loving and caring mother, sister and daughter. Helen is survived by her son Patrick Brown, daughter Christina Brown Pouchert (Grant) and her grandson, who she adored, Jack Henry Pouchert. She is survived by three of her siblings.
It was mother's wish to be taken back to Ohio to be laid to rest next to her family. We will schedule a local Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church at a later date.
We are so grateful to Kamisha Mckenzie of Emerald Coast Hospice, Andrea Parsons of West Florida Home Care Services and their staff of angels, Cathy, Katherine (Kat), Vickie, Gloria & Josie and Summervista and their wonderful staff.
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020