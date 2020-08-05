Helen Craven Morris
Pensacola - Helen Craven Morris, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at West Florida Hospital due to complications from Covid-19. She was born on December 26, 1932 in Ramseur, North Carolina to the late Charles Braxton and Ellen McAlister Craven. Helen graduated with a music degree from Elon College where she met Joe Morris in the college choir. They were married in 1955. Over the years, the small-town girl from North Carolina would see much of the world, raise two sons and enjoyed many lifelong associations and friendships.
Helen's passion for music was well known. She taught piano, was a veteran church organist, and enjoyed playing even until recently … always leading with "New York, New York." She loved meeting new people and learning new things and was comfortable sharing her points of view. Helen belonged to numerous organizations, from the Scottish St. Andrew's Society to her neighborhood garden club, and she was charter member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, in Pensacola. Though she relished living in places like Spain, Panama and California, she was always proud to tell people, "I'm from North Carolina."
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Clifton Morris, her eldest son, Joseph Clifton Morris Jr. and a brother Charles Howard Craven. Survivors include her son, David Charles Morris and his wife Brenda of Atlanta, a brother James M. Craven, of Oak Island, NC, and grandson, Joshua Charles Morris, of Archdale, NC.
The family is adhering to social distancing guidelines and will not be gathering for a memorial at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elon University (connect.elon.edu/studentsfirst
) or Northminster Presbyterian Church (npcpensacola.org/contributions-donations/
). Helen will be buried at Barrancas National Cemetery.
