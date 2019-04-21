Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Helen Wilkinson
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Barrancas National Cemetery
Helen G. Wilkinson


Helen G. Wilkinson

Pensacola - Helen G. Wilkinson, age 95, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida. Helen was born November 23, 1923 in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

She worked for many years as an enrolled agent, a milliner, and a seamstress. Her family always came first, as she raised her eight children. Helen was brilliant, talented, and extremely creative with her passions in life. She was very charitable with her time and talents.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thaddeus A. Wilkinson; son, Joseph Wilkinson; and several siblings.

Helen is survived by her sons, H. Roy (Lorrie) Wilkinson, Glenn (Nolene) Wilkinson, F. Todd Wilkinson, Jeffery (Rebecca) Wilkinson; daughters, Denise (Keith) Carson, Desiree "Gail" Wilkinson, Regina Baniakas, Kateri Wilkinson; brother, Bernard (Janet) Gautier; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Wilkinson; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .

Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. The funeral mass will begin at 9:00 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will immediately follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oaklawnfunerals.com for the Wilkinson family
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
