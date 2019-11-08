|
|
Helen Hicks Barksdale Knudson
Pensacola - Helen Hicks Barksdale Knudson, age 87, passed away on November 2, 2019 at her home in Pensacola, Florida. Helen was born on December 13, 1931, in Memphis, Tennessee to Emmett and Odess Hicks. The family also lived in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and moved to Pensacola, Florida around 1945. Helen lived most of her life in Pensacola and graduated from Pensacola High School in 1949. Following graduation, Helen attended the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). In 1951, upon her return to Pensacola, Helen met and married her first husband, Henry Barksdale, and raised four children. Later in life, with her third husband Donald Knudson, she enjoyed several years living in Denver, Colorado, and Painesville, Ohio before returning to her hometown of Pensacola.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Emmett and Odess Hicks. She is survived by her husband of twenty-two years, Donald Knudson, and her children, son John Barksdale (Joan); son Jeff Barksdale (Mary); daughter Betsy Dicks (Calvin); daughter Amy Burgett (Brian), ten grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, and stepsons Chuck Knudson (Leigh), Forest Knudson and Jim Knudson (deceased).
Helen possessed a great curiosity for life and enjoyed lively conversation. She had the opportunity to travel around the world with her second husband, Jim Kobacker, and enjoyed various cultures, art and food. Church was of great importance to Helen all her life. Helen had a beautiful voice and took great pride in singing with the choir wherever she lived. She loved to entertain family and friends, attend the symphony, cook, shop and play bridge. Her greatest passion, however, was to spend time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren who she dearly loved.
The funeral service will be at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3400 Bayou Boulevard on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The service will begin at 11:00 am followed by a reception at the church. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.
Bayview Fisher-Pou, has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 1303, Pensacola, Florida 32503.
The family would like to express their thanks for the compassionate care given by the staff at the Veranda of Pensacola, Emerald Coast Hospice and Visiting Angels.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019