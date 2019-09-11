|
Helen Louise Willis
Pensacola, FL - On 9-8-2019 Helen Louise Willis passed into her next journey with her Lord after 85 years of life. She will be best remembered for her loving and kind nature. Her kindness and love will be missed most by her husband Bennie Willis.
Bennie and Louise were able to spend over 50 years together on their travels through life. Louise and Bennie recently traveled over 6000 miles across the United States to visit 2 of the 11 siblings surviving Louise. Louise spent over 41 years as a nurse at Baptist Hospital. She often remarked how much she enjoyed her job and feeling she did some good each day.
Louise is survived by her husband Bennie Willis; two siblings Jim Paph and Maryann Collie; sister-in-law Frances Willis; two grandsons and two great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Many others will think of her often and pleasantly. Our love is always with her.
Services will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Pensacola Florida.
Friends are welcome to attend the visitation at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 immediately following will be the funeral service beginning at 4:00 pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019