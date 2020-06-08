Helen Marie Cartwright
1933 - 2020
Helen Marie Cartwright

Pensacola - Helen Marie Bass Cartwright, age 87 of Pensacola, Florida died on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12 from 11-1PM followed by the service at 1PM at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Mrs. Cartwright was born in Pensacola January 31, 1933 was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by her children, Rosalynda Blackburn, Kenneth Cartwright, Randall Cartwright and Melanie Velaski and her husband John, a sister Mary Alice Robinson; 17 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren 9 great great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles D. Bass and Mary A. White, husband Maxwell Cartwright and daughter Charlene (Cha-Cha) Cartwright.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
JUN
12
Service
01:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
