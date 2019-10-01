|
|
Helen Marie Gooden (nee) Manley
Pensacola - Helen Marie Manley 99, of Pensacola, FL gently passed in her sleep, in her daughter's home, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 with her daughter, Angela and son-in-law, Paul Garcia, by her side.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, F. C. Brent Manley.
She is survived by her son, F. C. Brent Manley Jr. (Donna), daughters, Angela (Paul) Garcia, Deborah (Kenny) Winters, sons, Donald Manley and Grant (Kristi) Manley. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Helen led a very active life until recently. Some of her interests, included gardening, walking, swimming, listening to music and advocating for Human Rights and Animal Rights. She is greatly loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Helen was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Trahan Family Funeral Services. A Private Memorial Mass will be offered by Fr. John Licari, a family friend. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ASPCA in Helen's name.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019