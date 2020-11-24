1/1
Helen Myers
1927 - 2020
Helen Myers

Auburn - Helen Champion Myers, 93, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Helen was born in Thomasville, AL on April 23, 1927 to Dacey L. and Connie M. Windham Champion. She graduated from Parish High School in Selma, AL. Helen married Willis I. "Bill" Myers on October 13, 1945 and moved to Pensacola, FL. Helen retired from Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola, FL, where she worked in the Purchasing Department. She loved gardening and was a devout Christian.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willis I. "Bill" Myers; son, James L. "Jimmy" Myers; granddaughter, Chere Myers; daughter-in-law, Mary Lynn Motley Myers (Bob's wife); as well as her three brothers, Albert, Cornelius, and Hubert Champion.

Helen is survived by her son, Willis R. "Bob" Myers; grandsons, Chadwin "Chad" Myers (Rachael), Jason Myers (Morgan) and Hunter Small; granddaughter, Valerie Myers Small (Richard) and Vanessa Myers Hinton (Wayne); great-grandsons, Ryelynn Myers, Garrett Fox, Nash Hinton, Jonathan Hinton and Tilley Ross Myers.; great-granddaughter, Motley Hinton and Timberlen Fox.

Visitation will be held 1:00pm until a Funeral Service to begin at 2:00pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, Pensacola, FL, with Chaplain Ken Griffin officiating. Interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park, Pensacola, FL.





Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
