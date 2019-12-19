Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pineview United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Pineview United Methodist Church
Resources
Helen Ruth Kelley


1948 - 2019
Helen Ruth Kelley Obituary
Helen Ruth Kelley

Jay - Helen Ruth Kelley, 71, of Jay passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1948 in Estill County, KY to James Wesley "Mutt" and Nellie Merle (Marcum) Tipton.

She was preceded in death by: six brothers: James Wesley, Beverly Clinton "Tippy", Russell Michael, Dennis Ray, David and Claude (still born); two sisters, Anna (infant) and Mary Nell Walling.

Survivors include: husband, Roger Kelley; two brothers, Raymond Edward "Tom" Tipton of Spokane, WA and Max Louis "Bowie" Tipton of Ravenna, KY; one sister, Betty Mae Woosley of Holiday, FL; and many other family and friends.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Pineview United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 also at the church.

Pallbearers are: Tim Dykes, Shane Dykes, Thomas Dykes, Chris Cutchens, Tim Ragsdale, and Steven Zearley.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
