|
|
Helen Thigpen
Pace - Helen Louise Hobbs Thigpen passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family & close friends. Helen is preceded in death by her parents: James Malcolm "Bud" Hobbs & Ernie P. Matheny; 3 brothers, 2 sisters, a son-n-law: James W. "Jim" Presley, and a grandson: Charles Anthony "Tony" Lombardi. Helen is survived by her only daughter, Tonyia Presley; son, Tommie (Diane) Capers; grandchildren: Ron Lombardi, Erik (Terri) Leto, Nick (Ashley) Presley & Nancy (Dave) McDaniels, Katie O'Neil; close friend & caregiver: Rebecca "Becky" Cox whom she loved dearly. Helen is loved & remembered by 11 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. The call to Heaven ends almost 80 years of close friendship with Mary Lou Hale Lindquist & Hazel Brown Spiers.
Helen truly lived Psalm 127: 5 & was blessed.
Services will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home in Milton, FL Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Final resting place will be at Elizabeth Chapel Cemetery in Chumuckla.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 26, 2019